Spoelstra thrilled for Heat to start season

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches a shot during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MIAMI – In the words of Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson, it’s time to ball y’all.

The Miami Heat will open up the season on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat had a long offseason of changes that including trading away Goran Dragic and acquiring veterans Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.

The Heat held a practice on Wednesday at FTX Arena.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said, “1000-percent man. Come on. Anyone who was watching the games last night is just thrilled to going at it again and going with the fans. You don’t want to be in this business and be jaded where you’re not excited.”

Spoelstra referenced the last two season that included the Heat going to the Finals in the NBA Bubble and then turning around just over 70 days later and starting a new season.

Spoelstra said, “It’s been a crazy two years so I think that everyone is looking forward to getting after a season where it feels like it used to.”

The Bucks swept the Heat out of the Playoffs last year, after Miami eliminated Milwaukee the previous season.

Spoelstra said, “Not every situation is the same. I know that everybody would love that exact storyline and hey just flip the script, we have big goals this year like Milwaukee does as an organization. We weren’t happy the way last season ended. But we’re feeling really happy about the opportunity this year and there’s nothing like playing the team that just won the championship to start your season.”