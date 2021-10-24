Partly Cloudy icon
Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime

Associated Press

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket in the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 23, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS – Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime, as the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Miami Heat.

The teams traded baskets to start overtime, then Brissett scored off an offensive rebound to provide a 90-88 lead and start a 9-0 run.

Rookie guard Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 19 points. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 15 assists.

The Pacers bounced back after opening the season with a pair of one-point road losses including in overtime at Washington on Thursday.

Tyler Herro led all scorers with 30 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

