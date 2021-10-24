Partly Cloudy icon
Huberdeau leads undefeated Panthers past Flyers 4-2

Associated Press

Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau reacts after scoring goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau reacts after scoring goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2.

Owen Tippett also scored and Sam Reinhart had an empty-netter for Florida, which extended its club-record best start to 5-0.

Claude Giroux and Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers.

Bobrovsky earned his 300th win in Florida’s last game, a 4-1 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.

