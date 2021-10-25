Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa is in a good frame of mind, despite trade talk

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins rolls out during the first quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are trying to keep their focus, despite losing another heartbreaker on Sunday 30-28 to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Dolphins have now lost six straight games.

On top of that, there are intensifying trade talks about the team possibly acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On Sunday, both head coach Brian Flores and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted that they had spoken about the trade rumors.

On Monday, Flores addressed his quarterback’s state of mind.

Flores said, “I think he’s locked in and I think he’s played well the last two weeks. Not perfect, but I think he’s moved the ball and played well and given us a chance to win the last couple of weeks. We haven’t been able to pull it out. But I think his psyche, I think he’s in a good frame of mind.”

Flores talked about the tumultuous and challenging start to Tagovailoa’s career.

Flores said, “Look he’s dealt with a lot the last couple of years with the hip, obviously last year being a Covid season and not having normal training camp or organized team activities. This season, with another injury. So he’s dealt with some adversity and he’s overcome it. I think he’s doing a lot of good things and putting us in good positions.”

Next up for the Dolphins, they travel to Buffalo to take on the first-place Bills.