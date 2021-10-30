Cloudy icon
76º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Banner night for Heat, who hang on and top Hornets 114-99

Associated Press

Tags: NBA, Miami Heat, Heat
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat looks on as he is recognized for winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at halftime against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena on October 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat looks on as he is recognized for winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at halftime against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena on October 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler scored 32 points, Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 19 rebounds on the night his Olympic gold-medalist banner was unveiled and the Miami Heat held on late to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-99 on Friday night.

Tyler Herro scored 26 off the bench for Miami, which wasted most of a 26-point first-half lead.

Duncan Robinson added 10 for Miami.

The Heat outrebounded Charlotte 60-37.

Gordon Hayward scored 23 points and Miles Bridges finished with 22 for Charlotte.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 and Cody Martin had 15 for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball struggled through a 2-for-14 night from the floor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

About the Author: