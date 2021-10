Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes drops back to pass in the second quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on October 30, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH – Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes beat No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34.

Van Dyke outdueled Pitt star Kenny Pickett.

Pickett threw for a school-record 519 yards and four touchdowns but also threw two interceptions.

His second pick ended a potential go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

Miami improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC with the win. Pitt dropped to 6-2 and 3-1.