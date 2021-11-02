Cloudy icon
Brazen thief snatches chihuahua worth $7K from Boca Raton pet store

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, Crime
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a group of puppy thieves.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the group of four, which included a child, inside a Boca Raton pet store.

The footage, which can be seen at the top of this page, was taken Saturday.

Deputies in Palm Beach County are searching for these puppy theives. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

In the video, a woman in a white shirt is seen reaching into a puppy pen and snatching a 12-week-old chihuahua named Rosie.

Moments later, the woman hit the $7,000 puppy in her purse before walking out the door with the whole family, never stopping to pay.

Deputies are asking anyone who thinks they recognize the family to call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

