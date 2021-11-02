Brazen thief snatches chihuahua worth $7K from Boca Raton pet store

Deputies are searching for a group of puppy thieves.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a group of puppy thieves.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the group of four, which included a child, inside a Boca Raton pet store.

The footage, which can be seen at the top of this page, was taken Saturday.

Deputies in Palm Beach County are searching for these puppy theives. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

In the video, a woman in a white shirt is seen reaching into a puppy pen and snatching a 12-week-old chihuahua named Rosie.

Moments later, the woman hit the $7,000 puppy in her purse before walking out the door with the whole family, never stopping to pay.

Deputies are asking anyone who thinks they recognize the family to call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.