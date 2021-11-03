76º
Balanced Heat hold off late Mavericks rally, win 125-110

Associated Press

DALLAS – Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points in holding off a late Dallas rally to beat the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 alone in the second quarter when the Heat outscored the Mavericks 46-32.

Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Luka Doncic scored a season-high 33 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games.

Jalen Brunson added a season-high 25 points in his first start of the season.

