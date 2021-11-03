Tua Tagovailoa listed on Dolphins injury report with ribs/left finger

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins throws the ball at the Baptist Health Training Complex on August 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are going to be keep an eye on Tua Tagovailoa’s ribs and left finger this week.

The quarterback was listed on the team’s injury report with those ailments.

The second-year quarterback was limited as the Dolphins started preparing for the Houston Texans.

The trade deadline passed on Tuesday and the Dolphins were not able to consummate a deal with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

The lack of a trade could give Tagovailoa an opportunity to show what he can do for the Dolphins last 9 games.

Head coach Brian Flores has made it clear that Tagovailoa is the Dolphins starter, as long as he’s healthy.

Miami has lost 7 straight games.