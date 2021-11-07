Report: Tua Tagovailoa has broken finger, will not play Sunday against Houston

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins looks to throw a pass before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when the team faces the Houston Texans on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa has a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

He had previously popped up on Miami’s injury report earlier this week.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will step in and start for Miami at QB in Tua’s absence.

Brissett previously started five games this season with Tagovailoa was out with fractured ribs, losing all of them.

The Dolphins are 1-7 this season and have lost seven straight games following an opening weekend win at New England.

Houston is also 1-7 but contrary to Miami, the Texans will be getting their starting signal caller back in the lineup this week as Tyrod Taylor returns from an injury.

The game at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.