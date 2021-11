On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, it’s all about the victories!

Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the Dolphins win over the Texans despite Miami playing without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They also get into the incredible starts by both the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, and debate whether Tyler Van Dyke is saving Manny Diaz’s job at The U.

