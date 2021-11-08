Monday huddle: How about the quirky NFL history made in Jacksonville’s win over Buffalo?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, scrambles against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene.

Josh Allen has a historic day against Josh Allen in Jaguars win.

Jacksonville’s 9-6 win over Buffalo was already improbable enough, but it also included quirky pieces of NFL history that might not be repeated for a long time.

Late in the first half, Jacksonville linebacker Josh Allen sacked Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, becoming the first player to sack a quarterback with the same name since the NFL started counting sacks in 1982.

Oh, and it got better.

In the third quarter, the Jaguars’ Josh Allen intercepted Buffalo’s Josh Allen, becoming the first player to intercept a pass thrown by a quarterback with the same name, according to ESPN.

If all that weren’t enough, Jacksonville’s Josh Allen recovered a fumble by Buffalo’s Josh Allen in the fourth quarter, which helped seal Jacksonville’s 9-6 upset win.

Alma mater song controversy hangs over Mullen.

For the second straight week, Florida suffered a lopsided loss, although Saturday’s 40-17 loss at South Carolina was more unforgivable than the blowout at the hands of No. 1 Georgia the week prior.

Also for the second straight week, Florida head coach Dan Mullen also skipped the postgame ceremony of singing the university’s alma mater song with the band.

Mullen took some heat for it after the game, and responded to the criticism by saying “I didn’t even know we had our band here today with that.”

However, that comment seemed contradictory for two reasons.

One, the band greeted the team on the “Gator Walk” into the stadium before the game. Mullen walked right past band members as they played the school’s fight song. Two, the band was on Florida’s sideline throughout the game.

The tradition is usually done win or lose, and Mullen did say he would sing the song following next week’s home game against Samford.

To view a Tweet of the band playing as Mullen and the Gators walked into the stadium, click or tap here.

Edgewater beats Boone in the ‘Battle for the Barrel.’

One of the best high school football traditions in the state hit a milestone on Friday, when Edgewater and Boone played in the 70th edition of the “Battle for the Barrel.”

The teams annually play for a barrel that’s painted in the colors of the two schools, and for the next year, the barrel will reside in the halls of Edgewater High School following a 35-28 win over Boone.

Edgewater improved to 9-1, while Boone fell to 7-3.