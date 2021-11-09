Tua Tagovailoa making progress with broken finger, will be game-time decision for Dolphins game Thursday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be playing the Ravens on Thursday, it’s not clear if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready for primetime.

Tagovailoa has a broken middle finger on his throwing hand.

He warmed up before the Dolphins win over Houston, but was unable to play.

On Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores said, “He threw yesterday, looked good, he’s making some progress. Still, somewhat limited. So we’re still going to take it day-to-day. We’ll see how he looks today, tomorrow, and take it all the way up to the day of the game.”

Flores said, “He’s definitely making progress. Look, he’s got a fracture in the finger and there was definitely discomfort. It’s getting better. Swelling is down. It’s getting better. Progress from last week, but there’s still some limitations for sure.”

The Dolphins snapped a 7-game losing streak by beating Houston 17-9.