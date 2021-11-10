NBA suspends Nuggets’ center Jokic, fines Miami forwards Morris and Butler

(David Zalubowski,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, bottom front, is attended to after he was invovled in an altercation with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 113-96.

MIAMI – The NBA has announced its disciplinary determinations following Monday’s on-court dust up between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

The league has suspended Nuggets center Nikola Jokic one game for shoving Miami forward Markieff Morris from behind.

Morris was knocked forcefully to the floor, where he remained for several minutes, while being attended to by trainers.

Just prior to the shove, Morris fouled Jokic quite hard as he crossed center court, which is what prompted the act by the Denver big man.

That foul has been classified as a Flagrant 2 and for his part, Morris has been fined $50,000.

Additionally, Heat forward Jimmy Butler was fined $30,000 for “attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview,” according to the NBA.

Jokic will serve his suspension on Wednesday when the Nuggets play Indiana.