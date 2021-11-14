Point’s breakaway OT goal gives Bolts win over Panthers, 3-2

(Jason Behnken,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save as Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist looks for a rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over Florida Panthers.

Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the last seven games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

Florida got goals from Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots.

The Panthers have a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) since starting the season 10-0-1.

Bobrovsky stopped Hedman on an overtime breakaway, while Vasilevskiy had a lunging save on Aaron Ekblad.