Travis sparks late rally as Florida State beats Miami 31-28

Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the win against Miami in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28. (Mark Wallheiser,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jordan Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment and two plays later ran it in from 1 yard out with 26 seconds to go as Florida State defeated Miami 31-28 on Saturday.

Trailing 28-23 and taking over at the Seminoles’ 20-yard line, Travis dropped back and connected with Ja’Khi Douglas on a 59-yard catch and run.

After two incompletions and a false start, Travis connected with Parchment on the 24-yard reception to the goal line.

The Hurricanes had won four straight matchups against their rivals before Saturday’s loss.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

