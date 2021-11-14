Travis sparks late rally as Florida State beats Miami 31-28

(Mark Wallheiser,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jordan Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment and two plays later ran it in from 1 yard out with 26 seconds to go as Florida State defeated Miami 31-28 on Saturday.

Trailing 28-23 and taking over at the Seminoles’ 20-yard line, Travis dropped back and connected with Ja’Khi Douglas on a 59-yard catch and run.

After two incompletions and a false start, Travis connected with Parchment on the 24-yard reception to the goal line.

The Hurricanes had won four straight matchups against their rivals before Saturday’s loss.