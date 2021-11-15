Miami Sports Pod: Canes devastating loss to FSU and Tua’s victorious return to Dolphins

On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the fallout of the Canes loss at FSU, and what it means for head coach Manny Diaz.

Will and Clay also discuss the return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and whether it’s enough for the Fins to go on a hot streak and make a push to get back to .500, as well as the Heat bouncing back on the road and the Marlins looking toward an old friend in free agency.

Miami Sports Pod 11/14 https://t.co/V35ncJ26Hv — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) November 14, 2021

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android