Sports

Miami Sports Pod: Canes devastating loss to FSU and Tua’s victorious return to Dolphins

Will Manso, Sports Director

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the fallout of the Canes loss at FSU, and what it means for head coach Manny Diaz.

Will and Clay also discuss the return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and whether it’s enough for the Fins to go on a hot streak and make a push to get back to .500, as well as the Heat bouncing back on the road and the Marlins looking toward an old friend in free agency.

About the Authors:

Will Manso came back home to South Florida when he joined Local 10 in March of 1999. During his time here, Will has kept busy by working in sports, news and he's even dabbled in entertainment. He is now Local 10's sports director and also enjoys the chance to serve as host for special shows on Local 10.

Clay Ferraro joined the Local 10 News team in 2014 to take his dream job: covering big-time sports at a first-class station in paradise. 

