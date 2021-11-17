Manny Diaz says he thanked Blake James, puts focus on Virginia Tech

Head coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz would not talk about the status of his job on Wednesday.

The Canes addressed reporters on Wednesday for the first time since Athletic Director Blake James and the school parted ways.

Diaz said, “Blake spoke to me and told me the news. You know obviously, I thanked Blake for the opportunity that he gave he me here. I’ll be forever grateful to him, wished him the best. But what he told me and what he wants for this program is our complete focus on Virginia Tech.”

Diaz said he and acting Athletic Director Jenn Strawley have had a good, working relationship since he’s been at Miami.

The Hurricanes are currently conducting a nationwide search for a new Athletic Director.

Diaz said, “Since we started the way we started, I think all of us in this program have had to focus on one-week missions, but doing that we won 3 games in a row... The mission this week is to beat Virginia Tech. That’s all we can control.”

Diaz emphasized that his players have fought for each other and the program all season.

Diaz said, “The conversation has been to see that you’re focused on beating Virginia Tech and that’s it... This is not about me, this is about the players.”