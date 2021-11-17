Xavien Howard named AFC defensive player of the week for performance against Baltimore; Jets to start Flacco

(Lynne Sladky,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25), left, runs away with the ball on his way to scoring a touchdown, after recovering a fumble by Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14), during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As the Miami Dolphins get ready to face the Jets, cornerback Xavien Howard picked up an honor on Wednesday.

Howard was named the AFC defensive player of the week.

The Dolphins defense was dominant in Miami’s 22-10 win over the Ravens.

In the 4th quarter, Howard made the key play in the game.

The cornerback stripped Sammy Watkins and returned it for a touchdown.

Howard also made a key strip in Miami’s win at the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins have won 2 games in a row as they head to New York.

The Jets have named Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for this week’s game.

Flacco went 21/44 for 186 yards , 0 touchdowns and an interception against Miami last season.