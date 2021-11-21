79º
Van Dyke’s 357 yards helps Miami top Virginia Tech 38-26

Associated Press

Charleston Rambo of the Miami Hurricanes catches a pass against Dorian Strong of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown, 2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining that helped Miami hold off Virginia Tech 38-26.

The win ensured Miami (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be bowl-eligible.

It also ended a six-game run of the Hurricanes playing games decided by no more than four points.

Connor Blumrick had two touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4), along with a team-best 132 rushing yards in the debut of interim coach J.C. Price.

