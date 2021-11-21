Van Dyke’s 357 yards helps Miami top Virginia Tech 38-26

Charleston Rambo of the Miami Hurricanes catches a pass against Dorian Strong of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining that helped Miami hold off Virginia Tech 38-26.

The win ensured Miami (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be bowl-eligible.

It also ended a six-game run of the Hurricanes playing games decided by no more than four points.

Connor Blumrick had two touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4), along with a team-best 132 rushing yards in the debut of interim coach J.C. Price.