Dolphins express confidence in Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to throw deep ball

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins continue winning and they continue to show belief for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins won their third straight game on Sunday by beating the Jets 24-17.

Tagovailoa was sharp.

He finished 27/33, for 273 yards, 2 touchdown passes and one interception.

Tagovailoa was able to air one ball out to Mack Hollins for a 65-yard strike.

There had been questions about if Tagovailoa was able to hit on the deep ball.

Brian Flores said Monday, “We know he can throw the ball down the field. It’s all about the opportunity to do so in a game. We try to create those opportunities with our play design and play calling. I think there’s a timing element to it. You can get the exact look you’re looking for, get the matchup you’re looking for and get an opportunity to push it down the field, get the protection you need to get it down the field. There’s a lot of things that play into that. That showed up yesterday and we were able to connect.”

Tight End Mike Gesicki has backed Tagovailoa since the quarterback arrived.

On Monday, once again, Gesicki had praise for his quarterback.

Gesicki said, “I was happy for him but at the end of the day, you don’t want to force a deep ball that’s not there to try to give people something to write about or people to be happy about. You’ve got to play within the gameplan and play within what the defense gives you. That’s really that. I’m not going to harp on it too much, but I talked to you guys in the spring and I told you what I thought about all of the criticism that he gets and all of that kind of stuff. That is what that is. I think he handles it great and yesterday was just another example of that.”