On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa making it three straight wins after Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, a little further south in town there were some major changes for the Miami Hurricanes football team, with more potentially to come. Will and Clay break down the latest on the search for a new AD and a potential replacement for Manny Diaz.

