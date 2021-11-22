Tyler Van Dyke named ACC Rookie of the Week again; Diaz focused on present

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The honors just keep coming for Canes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

The freshman was named ACC Rookie of the Week again on Monday.

This is the fourth time that he has received this recognition in five weeks.

In Miami’s 38-26 win over Virginia Tech, Van Dyke was 19/33 for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Canes wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Duke.

Head Coach Manny Diaz was asked today about speculation regarding his job, after Miami parted ways with Athletic Director Blake James.

Diaz said, “It’s not enter your mind. It’s do you allow it to stay there and take up residency. The way our mind works, thoughts are always going to enter our mind, we have the choice whether we’re going to allow them to become permanent residents or not... One thing that I’ve been fortunate about is the ability to stay present... There’s always a mission. There’s always something that needs to be accomplished.”