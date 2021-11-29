Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee officially takes SMU job; Van Dyke honored by ACC

Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee of the Miami Hurricanes talks with D'Eriq King #1 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – There will definitely be at least one coaching change at the University of Miami.

Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has officially been named the head coach at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

Lashlee was formerly a coordinator at SMU.

He replaces Sonny Dykes, who will be taking the Texas Christian University job.

Lashlee’s strongest work at Miami came with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

On Monday, Van Dyke was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the 5th time.

Van Dyke threw for 381 yards and 3 touchdowns in Miami’s 47-10 win over Duke.

The Canes finished the regular season at 7-5.

They are waiting to find out where they will be going to a bowl game.

The University of Miami is also searching for an athletic director.

The status of head coach Manny Diaz moving forward has not yet been determined.