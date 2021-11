On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro take a deep dive into the current state of South Florida’s football teams.

Will and Clay discuss the coaching carousel and what it could mean for the future for the Hurricanes and head coach Manny Diaz. Plus, the Dolphins are red-hot, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a big reason why. Also, they give a 20-game report card for the Miami Heat.

