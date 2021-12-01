75º
Bam Adebayo to undergo surgery on his right thumb

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) fouls Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of a an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

MIAMI – The Heat are going to be without Bam Adebayo for an unknown period of time.

The team announced that Adebayo will be undergoing surgery after suffering a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb.

The injury happened during the Heat’s loss to Denver on Monday.

Adebayo had started all 18 games this season for the Heat.

The All-Star is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Miami hosts Cleveland on Wednesday.

A timetable for his return will be determined after the operation.

