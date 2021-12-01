Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke named ACC Rookie of the Year

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Tyler Van Dyke can add another honor to the collection.

The Canes quarterback was named ACC Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.

In addition, he was voted ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He became the third Miami Hurricane to win both honors, joining Duke Johnson (2012) and Brad Kaaya (2014).

Van Dyke appeared in 10 games this season.

He completed more than 62-percent of his passes for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Canes quarterback had six consecutive weeks in which he passed for more than 300 yards and at least three touchdowns.