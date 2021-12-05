78º
Bucks rout short-handed Heat 124-102 without Antetokounmpo

Associated Press

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a three point shot during the first half of a game against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on December 04, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere, 2021 Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Miami Heat 124-102 despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee led by as many as 31 points in the second half against a depleted Heat team missing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to injuries.

Antetokounmpo sat out with a right calf injury.

The Heat routed Milwaukee 137-95 in Miami earlier in the season but the Bucks dominated this time behind Khris Middleton, Connaughton and Jrue Holiday.

