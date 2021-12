Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are going bowling.

The Canes will be facing Washington State in the Sun Bowl.

The game is played in El Paso, Texas on New Year’s Eve.

It is unclear at this point who will coach the Miami Hurricanes for the bowl game.

The team is reportedly in talks with Oregon’s Mario Cristobal about the head coaching job.

These conversations happening despite the fact that Manny Diaz is recruiting for the Canes.