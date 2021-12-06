Miami Hurricanes fire Manny Diaz, clear stage for Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal played for the Hurricanes from 1988 to 1992 and was later hired as an assistant coach under Butch Davis.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz has been fired, the school announced, setting the stage for Mario Cristobal to become the program’s next head coach.

Multiple reports indicate that Cristobal told his players at the University of Oregon on Monday morning that he plans to leave to take the Miami job.

Diaz, 47, was 21-15 as Miami’s head coach. He was the team’s defensive coordinator for three years before that under Mark Richt.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the university,” school president Julio Frenk said in a statement. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

Miami’s news release said “an announcement regarding new leadership for the football program will be forthcoming.”

Cristobal, 51, was offered a contract extension at Oregon and was expected to decide Monday whether to remain with the Ducks or come home to South Florida.

Cristobal, a native of Miami and graduate of Columbus High School, played for the Hurricanes as an offensive lineman from 1988 to 1992 and was later hired as an assistant coach by Butch Davis in 1998.

His professional career has included stops at Florida International University as a head coach and the University of Alabama, where Cristobal was Nick Saban’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

While at Alabama, Cristobal was a key member of the school’s recruiting efforts.

Miami is also working to hire a new athletic director.

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich has been widely reported as Miami’s top choice for the job.

A UM graduate, Radakovich earned a master’s degree in business administration from Miami in 1982, then a year later it is where he began his career in athletic administration.

Miami plays Washington State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. It’s not yet known who will be the interim coach for that game.