SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 46 of the Chirping the Cats, it’s all about Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg.

CTC host David Dwork gets into some of the ways Lomberg has taken his game up a notch this season, and how it’s led to him earning an everyday spot in the lineup. That’s not all, as Dave sits down for a chat with Lombo, where they discuss how much he enjoys his job, what he’s doing differently, how hard he works, hair flips, bench chirps and lots more.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android