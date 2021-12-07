Heat center Bam Adebayo has successful surgery on injured thumb

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat poses for a photo during Media Day at FTX Arena on September 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat provided an update on injured center Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo has been out since Nov. 29 after suffering a torn UCL in his right thumb during a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday, the Heat said Adebayo had successful surgery on the injury.

According to the Heat, Dr. Steven Shin performed the operation at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles.

Adebayo is expected to miss between four and six weeks.

The Heat (14-11) have gone 1-3 in four games without Adebayo.

Miami’s next game is Wednesday night against Milwaukee at FTX Arena.