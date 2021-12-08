Report: Dan Radakovich agrees to become University of Miami athletic director

Dan Radakovich answers a question after being introduced as Clemson's new athletic director in Clemson, S.C. Second-ranked Clemson is the only major conference school in the Carolinas and Virginia largely that will play its scheduled football game this weekend as Hurricane Florence looms. Clemson officials say they are monitoring the storm’s path and believe there were be no issues playing the Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern. Clemson has moved up the start time to noon EST from the original 3:30 p.m. kickoff. (Mark Crammer/The Independent-Mail via AP)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – First the Miami Hurricanes landed a new head coach, and it appears they have now zeroed in on their next athletic director.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Clemson University AD Dan Radakovich has agreed take on the same role for his alma mater, the University of Miami.

Radakovich had been widely viewed as Miami’s top choice for the job.

Earlier this week, the Hurricanes made a huge splash by hiring Mario Cristobal as the team’s new head coach.

The moves come as the school has made clear a new commitment to bringing the football program back to glory.

A UM graduate, Radakovich previously earned a master’s degree in business administration from Miami in 1982.

The following year, Radakovich began his career in athletic administration with the Hurricanes.

The school has yet to formally announce the move.