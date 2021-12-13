Inter Miami trades Lewis Morgan, makes pair of signings

Lewis Morgan of Inter Miami CF in action against FC Cincinnati during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MIAMI – On the same day the MLS season came to a close, Inter Miami made a fairly significant trade.

The Herons shipped off Scottish winger Lewis Morgan to the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $1.2 million in General Allocation Money.

“We’d like to thank Lewis for his tireless efforts since joining the club in 2020. He has been an exemplary player for us on and off the field, and we wish him well in the future. This trade will help give us the flexibility needed to shape our roster ahead of the 2022 MLS season,” Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said in a statement released by the club.

Morgan started in every Inter Miami match through the team’s first two seasons.

He accumulated seven goals and 12 assists during his time in South Florida.

“Thanks to all the fans for everything and the great support they have given me over the last two years. I’ve loved my time with Inter Miami. I feel a great connection with the club and I hope we can maintain that in the future. Hopefully, I’ll receive a nice reception when I come back to see everyone. It’s sad that I can’t be part of the journey going forward but it’s for the good of the club. It was important that someone had to go, and if it benefits the club and benefits myself as I start a new chapter in New York, then everyone wins. I’ve enjoyed my time here, I’m grateful for the support from everyone and I’ll forever be a fan of this club. Now, I’m looking forward to a new journey,” Morgan said.

Inter Miami also made a pair of signings over the weekend, first adding Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota on a deal that runs through the 2024 MLS season, with a club option for 2025.

Mota, 28, is a veteran of Brazil’s Serie A, spending the past five years with Santos FC.

“We’re thrilled to add a player of Jean’s experience and ambition to our team. We’ve followed him for some time, as he’s a well-rounded, versatile and very smart player on the pitch. He checked every box through our diligent recruitment process and we are excited to see him represent the Inter Miami badge,” said Henderson.

Additionally, Inter Miami announced the re-signing of midfielder Victor Ulloa to a two-year extension.

Ulloa was the team’s 2021 MLS Humanitarian of the Year nominee and has played for Inter in each of its first two seasons.

“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to continue at the club, for the trust they have shown me, for believing in me and in my work. I’m happy to stay at Inter Miami and I’m looking forward to the next season,” Ulloa said. “We have to keep fighting and focus on the season that lies ahead. I will do my best to contribute all my leadership, experience and skill as a player to do things well and help the team in whatever way I can so that next year we can achieve our goals.”