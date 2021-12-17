76º
Kings add to short-handed Panthers’ woes with 4-1 victory

Associated Press

Goaltender Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings stops a shot by Eetu Luostarinen of the Florida Panthers during third period action at the FLA Live Arena on December 16, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (Joel Auerbach, 2021 Joel Auerbach)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown scored second-period goals and Jonathan Quick had 41 saves to help the Los Angeles Kings defeat the short-handed Florida Panthers 4-1.

Olli Maatta scored for the first time in 75 games and Arthur Kaliyev added a third-period goal for the Kings, who improved to 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Matt Kiersted scored his first career goal for Florida, which had seven players out for virus-related reasons.

The Panthers were only able to dress 18 players, including two goalies, which is two less than the NHL limit of 20 active players per game.

