Kings add to short-handed Panthers’ woes with 4-1 victory

Goaltender Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings stops a shot by Eetu Luostarinen of the Florida Panthers during third period action at the FLA Live Arena on December 16, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown scored second-period goals and Jonathan Quick had 41 saves to help the Los Angeles Kings defeat the short-handed Florida Panthers 4-1.

Olli Maatta scored for the first time in 75 games and Arthur Kaliyev added a third-period goal for the Kings, who improved to 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Matt Kiersted scored his first career goal for Florida, which had seven players out for virus-related reasons.

The Panthers were only able to dress 18 players, including two goalies, which is two less than the NHL limit of 20 active players per game.