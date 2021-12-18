80º
Strus, Vincent lead Heat past weakened Magic, 115-105

Associated Press

Max Strus of the Miami Heat celebrates a three pointer against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center on December 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Michael Reaves, 2021 Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Max Strus scored 23 of his career-best 32 points in the first half, Gabe Vincent added a career-best 27 and the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 115-105.

The Heat made 19 3-pointers to give them 91 over their past five games.

That’s the most in team history, easily topping the 82 made over a five-game stretch from Feb. 24, 2020, to March 4, 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Strus, a third-year NBA player, hit eight of his first 10 shots and six of his first seven from 3-point range.

