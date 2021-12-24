Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon expected to miss 1-2 weeks with knee sprain

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Heat received relatively good injury news on Christmas Eve.

Center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a knee sprain.

The team says an MRI showed a Grade-1 Plus MCL Sprain of the Left knee.

The Heat are already short-handed in the middle with Bam Adebayo out following thumb surgery.

In Miami’s win over the Detroit Pistons Thursday night, Udonis Haslem provided meaningful minutes off the bench to help fill the void.

The Heat have won two games in a row.

Miami hosts Orlando on Sunday as part of a 4-game holiday homestand.