Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon expected to miss 1-2 weeks with knee sprain

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) shoots over Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Heat received relatively good injury news on Christmas Eve.

Center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a knee sprain.

The team says an MRI showed a Grade-1 Plus MCL Sprain of the Left knee.

The Heat are already short-handed in the middle with Bam Adebayo out following thumb surgery.

In Miami’s win over the Detroit Pistons Thursday night, Udonis Haslem provided meaningful minutes off the bench to help fill the void.

The Heat have won two games in a row.

Miami hosts Orlando on Sunday as part of a 4-game holiday homestand.

About the Author:

David Lang is executive producer of the Local 10 sports department.

