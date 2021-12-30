Jerome Baker named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Jerome Baker of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins defense continues to make plays and gain respect.

On Thursday, linebacker Jerome Baker was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Baker had 16 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

The Dolphins are in the middle of a 7-game winning streak.

The Fins play at Tennessee on Sunday.

If Miami wins their final two games, they will secure one of the AFC Wild Card spots.\

The Dolphins have already made history.

They are the first team in NFL history to have a 7-game winning streak in the same season that they had a 7-game losing streak.