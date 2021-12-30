Weegar, Verhaeghe help rally Panthers past Rangers 4-3

Teammates congratulate MacKenzie Weegar of the Florida Panthers after he scored his first goal of the year during third period actin against the New York Rangers at the FLA Live Arena on December 29, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. – MacKenzie Weegar, Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair scored in the third period to rally the Florida Panthers past the New York Rangers 4-3 as both teams returned from an extended holiday break.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider also scored.

Igor Shesterkin, back in net after missing eight games with a lower-body injury, made 28 saves.

Anton Lundell also scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots.

Weegar fired a wrist shot high to Shesterkin’s stick side for his first goal of the season, tying it 2-all at 5:56 of the third.

Verhaeghe netted the go-ahead goal with a wrist shot from the left circle at 10:31.