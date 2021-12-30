Zach Thomas named Hall of Fame Finalist, again

FILE - New England Patriots tight end Daniel Graham (82) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game in Miami, in this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006, file photo. Zach Thomas is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI – Is this the year that Zach Thomas finally gets into the Hall of Fame?

Once again, the legendary Dolphins linebacker was named one of the Hall’s 15 finalists.

Thomas released a statement that read, “I want to thank the Hall of Fame selectors for choosing me as one of the 15 finalists and for considering me for enshrinement once again. I’ve always said getting this far in the process is an honor and I feel no different this year. I am humbled to listed alongside these 14 other great players.”

Thomas played 13 NFL seasons, 12 with the Dolphins.

He finished his career with 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, 8 fumble recoveries, and 17 interceptions.

He also had 4 touchdowns.

Thomas was also a 7-time Pro Bowler and 5-time First-Team All-Pro.

Three former Miami Hurricanes are finalists well.

Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, and Reggie Wayne are also being considered for this year’s class.