Heat officially sign Chalmers, Silva, and Stauskas to 10-day contracts

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are reaching back into their past to help save their current roster.

Miami needs 8 healthy players in order to face the Rockets on Friday night.

On Friday, the Heat came to terms with Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva, and Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts.

Chalmers was the Heat’s point guard during the Big Three Era and hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018.

Chalmers recently played in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold.

Chalmers played 8 seasons in Miami and won two championships.

Silva returns to the Heat after recently signing a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Silva was originally signed by the Heat in 2019.

The big man spent two seasons in Miami from 2019-2021 appearing in 55 games for Miami.

Stauskas recently was in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold.

Stauskas played his college basketball at Michigan.