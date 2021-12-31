Heat officially sign Chalmers, Silva, and Stauskas to 10-day contracts

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are reaching back into their past to help save their current roster.
Miami needs 8 healthy players in order to face the Rockets on Friday night.
On Friday, the Heat came to terms with Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva, and Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts.
Chalmers was the Heat’s point guard during the Big Three Era and hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018.
Chalmers recently played in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold.
Chalmers played 8 seasons in Miami and won two championships.
Silva returns to the Heat after recently signing a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Silva was originally signed by the Heat in 2019.
The big man spent two seasons in Miami from 2019-2021 appearing in 55 games for Miami.
Stauskas recently was in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold.
Stauskas played his college basketball at Michigan.