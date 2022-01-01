Butler scores season-high 37, Heat beat Rockets 120-110

(Michael Wyke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is defended by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 37 points and the short-handed Miami Heat built a big lead early and held on for a 120-110 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Heat extended their winning streak to five games.

Miami’s previous game scheduled for Wednesday night at San Antonio was postponed because the Heat didn’t have enough players.

They still had seven players out Friday.

Miami received a boost with the return of Kyle Lowry, who had 12 points after missing two games due to health and safety protocols.