Panthers win 4th consecutive game, roll past Flames 6-2

SUNRISE, Fla. – Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2.
Joe Thornton scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida, which improved to 18-3-0 on home ice.
Anthony Duclair, Ryan Lomberg and Lucas Carlsson also scored for Florida, and Brandon Montour had the second three-assist game of his career.
Johnny Gaudreau got his 14th goal of the season for Calgary and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames.