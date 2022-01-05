Panthers win 4th consecutive game, roll past Flames 6-2

Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers celebrates a third period goal by Lucas Carlsson against the Calgary Flames on January 04, 2022 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2.

Joe Thornton scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida, which improved to 18-3-0 on home ice.

Anthony Duclair, Ryan Lomberg and Lucas Carlsson also scored for Florida, and Brandon Montour had the second three-assist game of his career.

Johnny Gaudreau got his 14th goal of the season for Calgary and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames.