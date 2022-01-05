Tua Tagovailoa plans to simulate cold-weather situations this offseason

Miami Dolphins fans cheer quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at the end of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Ravens 22-10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hopes to learn from his mistakes.

In his first season, Miami suffered a blowout loss at Buffalo late in the season.

Last week, the Dolphins were blown out by the Titans.

Tagovailoa sees a common thread between both games, cold weather.

So, Tagovailoa’s offseason plans will now focus on helping him improve in those conditions.

Tagovailoa said, “For me, it’s trying to be able to simulate kind of the cold-weather scenario, trying to throw a ball while its wet at the same time, in cold weather. A lot of the teams are cold weather teams as well so. I think that’s something to take into consideration this offseason for myself. Probably go visit my brother or take a trip somewhere that’s cold and get the feel of that.”

This has been an up and down season for the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa said it has still has been a fun season for him.

Tagovailoa said, “Yeah, I would say it has been a fun season. Just being able to go through the ups and downs with the guys we have on our team. Us continuing to believe in each other when things weren’t going right and then when things were going right, That’s kind of why we’re in this industry and why we do what we do, because of the feeling when you do win and you do accomplish what you want to accomplish it is a good feeling for all of us.”

Tagovailoa said the Dolphins offense needs to more consistent if they’re going to gear up the offense to the next level.

The Dolphins second-year quarterback is putting his focus on closing out the season against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Tagovailoa said this will not be the same Patriots team they beat Week 1 because New England has improved so much.