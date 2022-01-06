Dolphins name Jaylen Waddle team MVP

(Butch Dill, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rookie Jaylen Waddle has already made a big mark on the Miami Dolphins.

On Thursday, Waddle was named the team’s Dan Marino Team MVP.

He becomes the first rookie to win the honor since Zach Thomas in 1996. He’s only the 5th rookie to ever win the award joining Thomas (1996), Marino (1983), David Woodley (1980), and Bob Griese (1967).

Waddle’s 99 receptions are second to only Anquan Boldin’s 101 set in 2003.

Waddle hopes to pass Boldin on Sunday when the Dolphins host the Patriots.

Other team awards included: Jason McCourty earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, Elandon Roberts won the Ed Block Courage Award, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips won the Nat Moore Community Service Award.