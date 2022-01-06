Miami scores 58 points in 2nd half to beat Syracuse 88-87

Kameron McGusty of the Miami Hurricanes shoots over Cam Hayes of the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Watsco Center on December 29, 2021 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Charlie Moore scored 25 points, Isaiah Wong had all 14 of his during Miami’s 58-point second half, and the Hurricanes beat Syracuse 88-87 for their eighth straight victory.

Miami trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half after 4-for-14 shooting from 3-point range.

But the Hurricanes made their first six from distance after halftime, taking the lead, 50-48, for the first time since 8-7.

Syracuse missed 5-of-6 shots to start the second half.

Miami took the momentum on Jordan Miller’s lob dunk, followed by Kameron McGusty’s three-point play with 2:24 left for a 76-69 lead.

Moore sank a deep 3 with 1:01 left for a six-point lead before Syracuse buried three 3s in the final 11 seconds, including Cole Swider’s at the buzzer.