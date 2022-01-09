73º
Heat ride hot shooting to 123-100 win over the Suns

Associated Press

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro drives around Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) (Darryl Webb, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

PHOENIX – Tyler Herro scored a season-high 33 points, Duncan Robinson also had a season high with 27 and the short-handed Miami Heat rode some hot shooting to a 123-100 win over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns.

The Heat shot 50% from 3-point range, tying a franchise record with 22 makes on 44 attempts from behind the arc.

The 6-foot-7 Robinson had a particularly good night, making eight 3s on 16 attempts, including a pair in the fourth quarter that turned back a short-lived Suns rally.

Herro had a stellar all-around game, making 12 of 20 shots, including three 3-pointers.

