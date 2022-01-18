Dolphins set to interview San Francisco’s Mike McDaniel on Wednesday per report

(Roger Steinman, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, is congratulated by tight end George Kittle (85) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins continue looking for a new head coach to replace Brian Flores.

The NFL Network’s Albert Breer reports that the team will interview 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Wednesday.

That meeting will be head via videoconference, because San Francisco is getting ready to play the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

McDaniel, 38, was promoted to offensive coordinator with the 49ers from the run game coordinator (from 2017-2020).

Prior to the 49ers, McDaniel was an assistant coach with the Falcons, Browns, Washington, Houston Texans, and Broncos.

The Dolphins reportedly interviewed both Buffalo Bills coordinators over the weekend, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.