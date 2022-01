On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro get into the Dolphins firing of Brian Flores and the search for his replacement.

Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the decision to fire Flo, the blame game from owner Stephen Ross, the decision to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the potential replacements for Flores.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android