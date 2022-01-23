Florida St. moves to top of ACC after stopping Miami’s rally

Isaiah Wong of the Miami Hurricanes attempts a game winning shot against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Watsco Center on January 22, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. The Florida State Seminoles would win the game by score of 60-6 (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Anthony Polite scored 15 and Florida State withstood a furious second-half Miami rally to beat the Hurricanes 61-60 and take control atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Miami’s Isaiah Wong missed a contested fadeaway jumper at the buzzer.

Miami used an 8-0 run in the last 2:20 to have a chance at the end.

In a near mirror-image contest, Florida State led 43-19 at halftime before the Hurricanes turned it around and outscored the Seminoles 41-18 in the second half.

Wong finished with 22 points and now has reached double figures in 18-straight games.